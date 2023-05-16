Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor expresses concern over Hearts and Kotoko's declining ability to attract top players.

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has expressed his dissatisfaction with the dip in quality at Hearts of Oak and Kotoko which has made them incompetent in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs currently sit fifth and sixth on the league table and have a slim chance of winning the title with Aduana Stars leading the table.

Kuffour feels the two teams are failing because they are unable to sign quality players to contend for the championship as they did a few years ago.

He noted that during his playing days, the finest players in the country would frequently join Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, causing heated competition between the two. However, he indicated that there has been a decline in these teams' ability to attract top talent in recent years.

“During our time, all the best players in the country were always joining us, but it’s different now,” Kuffour explained.

“Hearts and Kotoko are not attracting the best of players anymore, and it is a major worry. Their management should sit up and restructure their recruitment plans well.”

He also emphasized the importance of these two famous clubs in representing the country in important African games, citing their rich history and large fan bases.

With four games remaining in the season, Aduana top the standings, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trailing by seven and eight points, respectively.