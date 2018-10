Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Oti registered an assist for Esbjerg FB in their 2-0 win over OB Odense in the Danish SuperLiga on Sunday afternoon.

Esbjerg started the game brightly by dominating their opponents and rightly went ahead courtesy Mathias Kristensen in the 16th minute.

John Lemmers’s side sealed the victory eight minutes later through Petre Adrien after the Romanian forward connected to Emmanuel Oti’s sleek pass.

Oti was replaced by McGrath Brent in the 75th minute.