Emmanuel Owusu Boakye seeks transfer amidst strained relations with Karela United hierarchy

Karela United winger Emmanuel Owusu Boakye is eyeing an exit from the club due to a reported breakdown in his relationship with the team's hierarchy.

Owusu Boakye who has been a standout performer for Karela United, but reportedly seeking to secure a move during the ongoing transfer window.

The discord stems from an incident involving senior players, including Boakye, who were accused following Karela United's narrow win and subsequent heavy defeat against Steadfast FC and Bechem United, respectively.

In response to the accusations, Boakye and some key players have reportedly abstained from training in protest, indicating a strained atmosphere within the club.

Owusu Boakye is said to be unhappy with the club's leadership, and as a result, he is seeking a departure. The winger has reportedly set his sights on several potential destinations, with Nations FC, Samartex, Bibiani Goldstars, and Bechem United emerging as his preferred choices.

Despite the off-field tension, Owusu Boakye has been a consistent performer on the pitch, making eight appearances this season, scoring twice, and earning two Man of the Match awards, notably one in a standout performance against Hearts of Oak.