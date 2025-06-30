Emmanuel Sabbi scores winner as Vancouver Whitecaps beat LAFC

Italy-born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabbi scored the only goal as Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Los Angeles FC at the BMO stadium.

The US international started and finished the attack leading to the winner after a quick inter-change of passes with Jeevan Badwal in the 20th minute.

Sabbi was a menace of the left flank, causing troubles for the LAFC defence as they struggled to keep up with his pace and trickery.

With ten minutes remaining, Sabbi was replaced with Cameroonian forward Jean-Claude Ngando.

Meanwhile, the victory sends Vancouver to second place in the Western Conference, just a point behind leaders San Diego and with a game in hand.

Sabbi moved to the Major League Soccer in January from French outfit Le Havre and has since been a key figure for the Canadian outfit.

The 27-year-old has now contributed five goals in 13 matches in the MLS this season.