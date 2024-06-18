Emmanuel Saint Osei resigns as PRO of Great Olympics following relegation

Great Olympics’ Public Relations Manager Emmanuel Saint Osei has officially tendered his resignation just a day after the club suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

In a resignation letter dated Monday, June 17, Saint Osei expressed his sorrow at stepping down from his position but emphasized the need for new leadership to take the club forward.

“I write with a heavy heart to tender my resignation from my position as the Club's Public Relations Manager. I have served and given my best to this great club, and I believe it is time to step aside and allow others the opportunity to serve,” Saint Osei stated in his letter.

He also reflected on his time working with Managing Director Oloboi Commodore, praising his dedication and hard work.

“Working with our Managing Director, Mr. Oloboi Commodore, has been a fantastic experience. He is a committed and hardworking individual from whom I have learned a great deal. It is unfortunate that I must leave during this crucial period when our great club has exited the Ghana Premier League, despite the dedicated efforts of the current management,” he continued.

Great Olympics' relegation was confirmed despite being awarded three points and three goals on the final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club finished with 44 points after 34 matches, securing 11 wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses. The points were not enough to save them from dropping out of the top flight due to unfavorable results from their rivals.

Saint Osei’s resignation marks the end of a challenging season for Great Olympics, and the club now faces the task of rebuilding as they prepare for life in the lower division.

As the club looks ahead, fans and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Great Olympics navigate this transition and prepare for future success.