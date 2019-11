Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Emmanuel Sarpong has joined Finnish side Atlantis FC.

The Ghanaian midfielder moved to the Finnish side after ending his stay with Kosovo club FC Drita.

He signed a two year deal with Atlantis FC.

Sarpong was a key member of Liberty Professionals in the 2016/17 season, scoring two goals and creating two assist before moving to Kosovo.

He previously played for Star Madrid Fc, Liberty Professionals and Drita FC.