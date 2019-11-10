GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 November 2019
Emmanuel Yeboah and Umeå FC deny Abdul Halik Hudu's Frej to secure promotion to Swedish second-tier
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Yeboah has secured promotion to next year's Swedish Superettan with Umea FC on the away-goals rule at the expense of Abdul Halik Hudu's Frej on Sunday. 

The 22-year-old played the entire duration in the 2-2 draw on the road at Vikingavallen in the promotion/relegation playoff second leg.

Umeå FC, who finished second in the D1 (Swedish second-tier), were tied 3-3 on aggregate after two legs but sailed through by virtue of the two away goals scored by Nigerian Isaac Boye.

Yeboah joined the Swedish side from Ghanaian lower-tier side Madina Miracle FC in 2017 after his stints with Great Olympics and Medeama SC.

He scored five goals in 27 league appearances during the regular season in the Division 1.

