Emmanuel Yeboah being pursued by clubs, confirms CFR Cluj President

Cristi Balaj, the president of Romanian club CFR Cluj, has confirmed that young Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Yeboah, who recently impressed with his performances in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scoring three goals, has attracted serious interest from several clubs.

Balaj acknowledged the interest in Yeboah, along with other players on the team, and expressed the club's readiness to make necessary arrangements in the event of their transfer.

He stated, "We are ready to be covered in the event of their transfer. We are thinking of bringing in players to fill the positions if needed."

"We are talking about very good players, and it is normal that there is interest in them. We also have a limit for departures, but in the event that they receive good offers, the world is also interested in Yeboah, who was the top scorer at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations," Balaj added.

Ghanasoccernet understands Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact has made a €2.5 million offer for Yeboah. The 21-year-old forward's impressive performances have caught the attention of clubs both domestically and internationally.

Yeboah's potential departure from CFR Cluj highlights his growing reputation and the value he brings to the team. The club is now considering their options and weighing the offers received for the talented Ghanaian forward.