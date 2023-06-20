Emmanuel Yeboah nets hat-trick as Black Meteors thrash Zamalek in friendly

CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah scored a first-half hat-trick as the Black Meteors strolled to a 4-1 victory over Zamalek in a friendly.

The Ghana U23 team, currently camping in Cairo engaged the Egyptian giants in a pre-AFCON U23 friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Meteors got off to a great start after Yeboah broke the deadlock just 11 minutes into the match.

Zamalek levelled moments later before the Romania-based striker shot Ghana into the lead once again with a spectacular strike in the 25th minute.

Yeboah, known in camp as 99 ideas, completed his hat-trick in the 41st minute before Emmanuel Appau sealed victory two minutes to half-time.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah started and save a penalty to deny Zamalek for adding another goal.

The Black Meteors will leave Egypt this week for Morocco, where the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations will be held.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Gabon and Guinea.