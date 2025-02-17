Emotional End for CAF Football for Reform Coaching Course at Nsawam Female Prison

The historic CAF Licence D Coaching course for female inmates at the Nsawam Female Prison has come to an emotional end.

The 8-Day training course saw 30 participants made up of 25 inmates and 5 prison officers undergo various course models both in theory and practical exercises on the football field.

All the participants received both their CAF accredited Licence D Coaching and CPR & First AID certificates at the end of the program after passing the assessment test.

The CAF Football for Reform program aims to provide female inmates with CAF-accredited coaching qualifications, improving their job prospects and supporting their reintegration into society after their release from Prison. This initiative highlights the transformative potential of football as a tool for rehabilitation and positive change.

The emotional point came when an inmate, a representative of the course participants, thanked God, CAF, GFA and the Prison authorities for making the program possible. “I’m very happy today and not shy I’m in prison because today I am a coach, she added while crying and this got most of her fellow inmates to also shed some tears.

The Deputy Director of Prisons and the Officer-in-Charge of Nsawam Female Prison, Mrs. Victoria Adzewodah commended the participants for their enthusiasm, perseverance, and dedication throughout the course.

“Let this experience be a stepping-stone toward new opportunities and a reminder that transformation is within your reach”, she intimated.

The Technical Director of the GFA, Prof. Joseph Mintah admonished the inmates to put what they have learnt into practice and on behalf of CAF thanked the prison facility for accepting roll out the program.

Bringing the program to a close, the General Secretary of the GFA, Mr. Prosper Harrison-Addo quoted Mahatma Ghandi’s popular saying that “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” to reemphasize the humanitarian gesture of CAF and the GFA Foundation. He assured them that the GFA Foundation will donate some football items and logistics so they can practice what they have learnt during this Licence D Coaching program. “We will facilitate the attachment of the participants (inmates) to football teams and also liaise with our sister football federations do the same when they are discharged from prison”, he indicated.

About half of the inmates were nationals from other countries such as Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. The GFA and Ghana is the second Football Association and country to host this landmark reformation program after the first one was held in the Women’s Correctional Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

CAF Women Football through this program seeks to empower female inmates through football coaching education, providing them with valuable skills for future employment and offer social rehabilitation opportunities through sport, aiding reintegration into society. Promote gender equality by increasing the representation of women in football such as coaches, clubs officials and leaders and finally expand CAF’s community engagement initiatives.

The GFA, with the support of its beverage partner, Multi-Pac Company Ltd donated 20 packs of bottled water and 5 Star Energy drink to refresh the course participants.