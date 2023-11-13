Emotional scene as KF Egnatia players cry outside hospital following captain Raphael Dwamena's death

In a heart-wrenching scene at the Kavaja hospital, the Egnatia footballers gathered to mourn the sudden and tragic death of their captain, Raphael Dwamena.

The atmosphere was heavy with sorrow as tears flowed freely, and anguished screams pierced the air, echoing the disbelief that shrouded the group of devastated players.

The news of Dwamena's passing had cast a sombre shadow over the entire football community. The 28-year-old attacker had collapsed on the field during the match between Egnatia and Partizan, leaving behind a void that seemed impossible to fill.

As the ambulance transported Dwamena's lifeless body to the morgue, the pain was palpable on the faces of his teammates, each expression reflecting the profound loss they were grappling with.

The emotional outpouring at the hospital mirrored the tight-knit bond that exists within a sports team. The players, often described as a family, had not only lost a teammate but a leader and friend.

Dwamena's absence would be felt not just on the field, but in the locker room, during training sessions, and in every shared moment that defined the camaraderie among these athletes.