Serie B side Empoli are facing stiff competition from promoted Serie A side Hellas Verona for the services of Ghanaian Claud Adjapong.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with the Empoli who were relegated last season from the Italian top-flight.

Club president Fabrizio Corsi is pushing to land the Italy U21 international on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Last, Adjapong scored one goal in five league appearances for Sassuolo where he is not guaranteed playing time.