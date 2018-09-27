Empoli midfielder Afriyie Acquah ruled out of AC Milan clash today

Empoli midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been ruled out of his side's Serie A clash against AC Milan on Thursday due to physical problems.

The 26-year-old suffered a knock in his side's 3-1 defeat at Sassuolo and was replaced after just 14 minutes.

The Ghanaian has been ruled out of the clash against AC Milan at the Stadio Carlo Castellani after failing to recover in time.

It's a massive blow for Empoli, who are also without Miha Zajc for the crucial game at home.

Acquah has started every league game since joining Empoli on transfer deadline day.