"Empoli represents an important stage for me"- Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana winger, Emmanuel Gyasi believes joining Empoli came at the right time in his career following the demotion of Spezia from the Serie A.

The Black Stars forward signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year to join Empoli in the summer transfer window.

The former Spezia captain is hoping for a good campaign ahead of the upcoming season, having joined his new teammates for their pre-season tour of Austria.

“Empoli represents an important stage for me," he told the club's official website. "This is the opportunity to get back into the game and deserve Serie A. I'll have to prove it on the pitch and beyond.

"I've always seen Empoli as a family club, which values ​​young people so much, a club that really plays football. When I learned of the possibility of coming here I was happy, when I've faced Empoli they've always been tough matches."

Gyasi could make his Empoli debut in the Serie A when they face Hellas Verona.