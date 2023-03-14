Empoli sign Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Obeng on loan from EurAfrica FC

Italian club Empoli have announced the signing of talented Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Obeng on loan from the second division Greater Accra-based club, EurAfrica FC.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is renowned for scoring spectacular goals from long distances and possesses excellent ball control and vision.

Obeng's impressive performances at the ArthurLegacy invitational tournament last year caught the attention of scouts from several European clubs, and he is one of 10 footballers who have been transferred to European clubs as part of the ArthurLegacy life transformation program.

Empoli will be hoping Obeng's creativity and goal-scoring prowess can help them.