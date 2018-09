Italian Serie A side Empoli have announced that midfielder Afriyie Acquah suffered a flexor injury during their clash against Sassuolo on Friday.

The Ghana international was substituted after 14 minutes in the 3-1 defeat due to pains in his thigh.

Acquah underwent a scan and it has been revealed a contraction of the muscles.

He has played in all five league matches since joining Empoli on transfer deadline day on loan from Torino.