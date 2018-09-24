Empoli's Ismael Benaccer late to replace injured Afriyie Acquah because he was praying

Ismael Benaccer took time to replace injured Afriyie Acquah during Empoli’s 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo last Friday.

Acquah was injured in the first half for Empoli and a substitution was found wanting.

Ismael Benaccer was to come on for the Ghanaian, but it took him about 14 minutes to come on for his teammate and the substitution was pending for throughout that time.

Sky stated that the player was spotted without a shirt and that's why it took time.

Following the game, Empoli coach Aurelio Andreazzoli was asked about as to why the substitution took time.

He said that Benaccer was busy praying before he was to come on and that's why he took time.

Andreazzoli said in the press conference after the game: "The Bennacer shirt? It is not Acquah's mischief. I would never allow myself to teach such a thing.

"While I was about to wash my hands, I saw Bennacer praying, then maybe he had a delay in entering the camp for this reason."

Empoli had taken the lead in the first minute, but ended up conceding thrice following that to lose the game and have now dropped to 17th in the Serie A table.