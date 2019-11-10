Encircled Kotoko coach Zachariassen arrives in Kumasi for clear-the-air-talks today

Beleaguered Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has arrived in Kumasi for talks to reconcile differences with the club over his future.

According to reports in the Garden City, he will meet management at the club’s secretariat in Kumasi today (Sunday) to know his fate.

If given the green light, he will be back training the club on Monday when the players return to the pitch after a five-day break.

The Norwegian was severely pilloried after the team’s elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup after defeat to Ivorian side FC San Pedro.

He stayed in Ivory Coast after the washed out Africa campaign after being told his safety could not be guaranteed in Ghana.

The Porcupine Warriors had earlier been eliminated from the CAF Champions League.