End favouritism and nepotism in Black Stars call-ups - Otumfuo urges Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has urged the new Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, to ensure officials do not bring in their players to the Black Stars for their selfish gains.

Otumfuo made these remarks following the minister's visit to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, February 14.

According to the life patron of Asante Kotoko, there has been a significant fall of the senior national team in the last few years which he attributes to nepotism from top people within the Ghana Football Association.

"The Black Stars have been disgraceful these days. You have to get the Black Stars on the winning track," Otumfuo challenged Kofi Adams.

"Make sure the technical team invites players who deserve to be in the national team. No other person should be allowed to bring their players to the team."

Having suffered back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco.

However, the Black Stars will return to international when they take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup in March.