Ending the drought: Laryea Kingston's plan for Black Stars success

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has offered advice to the Black Stars on how to bring an end to their prolonged trophy drought.

The team's last trophy victory dates back to 1982, and they have experienced heartbreak in three Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015.

Kingston emphasises that the key to success lies in building a cohesive unit and having a well-defined plan.

"You need to have a solid technical team that the players believe in and trust," Kingston expressed in an interview with Sienu TV.

"Give them a two or three-year plan, without any pressure, and allow them to work towards achieving it. The Ghana Football Association must also support the team wholeheartedly."

Kingston, a notable figure for the Black Stars from 2005 to 2010, highlighted the significance of fostering a positive team culture.

"Trust me, we will do it, because I believe we have a lot of quality. Everywhere in Ghana, we have good players," he added.

The Black Stars are slated to face Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt in the group stage of the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.