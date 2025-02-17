Enerst Nuamah: Lyon star says ‘everything is going on well’

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah has expressed his delight and satisfaction with his current situation at Olympique Lyon.

In a recent interview, Nuamah stated, "I feel good, my teammates give me confidence on the field. Everything is going very well, I am more confident within the team."

This positive comment comes after Nuamah was reportedly unhappy with his treatment at the club, including a supposed forced transfer move. However, his recent performance and statements suggest that he has put those issues behind him.

Nuamah's impressive display in Lyon's 4-1 win over Montpellier in the French Ligue 1 is a testament to his growing confidence. He scored and assisted a goal, playing a pivotal role in Lyon's resounding victory.

The 21-year-old has now scored two goals from 16 matches in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign for Lyon. In all competitions, he has racked up three goals and provided an assist from 24 games across competitions.

With his current form and positive attitude, Nuamah is set to continue making significant contributions to Lyon's success.