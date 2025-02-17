Enerst Nuamah vows to ‘do more’ after impressive goal and assist for Lyon

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah has set his sights on improving his performance after delivering a man-of-the-match display in Olympique Lyon's 4-1 thrashing of Montpellier in the French Ligue 1.

Nuamah scored and assisted a goal, playing a pivotal role in Lyon's resounding victory.

"I feel good, my teammates give me confidence on the field. Everything is going very well, I am more confident within the team. But I am aware that I can do more, I want to bring more to my team," Nuamah said after the game.

Nuamah's impressive display saw him score in the 50th minute and set up Corentin Tolisso for the third goal just three minutes later.

His performance helped Lyon secure a convincing win, with Alexandre Lacazette sealing the victory in the 73rd minute.

The 21-year-old has now scored two goals from 16 matches in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign for Lyon. In all competitions, he has racked up three goals and provided an assist from 24 games.

With his sights set on improving, Nuamah will look to continue his impressive form and help Lyon achieve success in the league.