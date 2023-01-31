Enforce Club Licencing Statutes if you want to improve Ghana football – Dr Kofi Amoah

Former President of the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, has called on the current administration to enforce the Club Licencing Statutes that he and his team put together during their tenure at the FA.

Dr Amoah, in a write up on Twitter over the weekend, posited that until there is a political and leadership will to enforce the Club Licencing Statutes, Ghana football will continue to sink into the abyss.

The future and health of Ghana football has become a topical issue in recent days following the elimination of the Black Galaxies from the ongoing Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

A 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals of the competition on Saturday sent Ghana packing from the competition.

It comes on the heals of Ghana’s first round exit at the 2022 AFCON last January and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While the blame has been shifted around, with the GFA, government and the Sports Ministry receiving most of the brunt of football fans, Dr Amoah suggests the solutions aren’t far-fetched.

“One of the issues that continue to undermine and weaken any effort to improve Ghana Football is that of CLUB LICENSING STATUTES These are the regulations that guide the proper, minimum and indispensable investments that must be made by each club before being licensed by the GFA.

“If ALL clubs make the required investments in pitches, coaches, player welfare etc as contained in the statutes (I urge our sports media to be intimately familiar with these statutes to be able to monitor and comment appropriately), the level of our football enterprise will rise.

“The Normalization Committee was set up to produce new statutes for the GFA that would rid itself of malfeasance and improve the game across the board

The blueprint for that is the Statutes the NC produced, approved by FIFA and adopted by the GFA Congress. NOW LETS ENFORCE IT PLS!