Engage ex-Black Stars players for idea's - Dan Owusu advises Ghana FA

Former Ghana international Dan Owusu has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to collaborate with ex-Black Stars players for insights on the national team's recovery following their disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars faced a setback in the recent AFCON, failing to secure qualification for the knockout stage after a challenging group stage.

With this, Ghana has now experienced early elimination in the continental tournament for the second consecutive time, following a similar outcome in AFCON 2021.

Owusu, a three-time Ghana Premier League goal king, emphasised the importance of involving former Black Stars players in discussions about the team's future.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he stated, "We went to the AFCON and performed abysmally. It will be prudent for the Ghana FA to engage ex-Black Stars players and solicit ideas about how the national team should be run. They have to engage us because things are getting out of hand. To make the team great again, they have to involve us."

With Ghana finishing third in Group B behind Cape Verde and Egypt, the call from Owusu aligns with the broader sentiment that a reassessment and strategic planning for the national team are essential.

Meanwhile, the FA is on a mission to appoint a new coach after the dismissal of Chris Hughton.