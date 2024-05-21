England include Ghanaians Kobbie Mainoo and Jarell Quansah in provisional Euro 2024 squad

England have named Ghanaians Kobbie Mainoo and Jarell Quansah in their provisional squad for the Euro 2024 Championship.

Manager Gareth Southgate announced the squad on Tuesday, inviting these talented youngsters.

Mainoo, born in Greater Manchester to Ghanaian parents, has already been capped by the Three Lions during the last international break.

His inclusion in the squad is a testament to his consistent performances throughout the season with Manchester United, where he played 32 games across all competitions and scored four goals.

Quansah, who has had an impressive breakthrough season with Liverpool, also made the provisional squad.

The 21-year-old defender's link to Ghana is through his grandparent, Samuel Quansah, who played for the Black Stars.

Jarell featured in 33 games for Liverpool across all competitions and was impressive.

The provisional squad will be trimmed, with both Mainoo and Quansah hoping to make the final list.

If selected, they will represent England who will take on Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia in the group stage.

Mainoo and Quansah potentially playing in the Euros could signify the end of the possibility of them playing for Ghana’s Black Stars.