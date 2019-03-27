England legend Joe Cole lavishes praises on new Three Lions boy Hudson-Odoi

Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole has heaped adulation on Callum Hudson-Odoi for his superlative display on his full debut for the Three Lions against Montenegro.

The Chelsea wunder-kid was impressive during his full debut for England as they battered Montenegro 5-1 in their second match of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 18-year-old’s performance drew praises from Cole, who coached the youngster at Chelsea’s youth side.

“I actually trained with Callum when I was coming back from America.”

“I was lucky enough to train with the Chelsea Under-18s, and I saw him first hand. He actually stood me up a couple of times! You can’t catch him. Even at an older age for a footballer you can sort your feet out and stop them going by you, but with that pace and power there’s nothing you can do. With his quality once he flips it on his right foot and goes outside you he has gone. You have to be a very, very good defender to combat it.”