England manager Gareth Southgate eyes Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo amid Ghana interest

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly keen on securing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's commitment to the Three Lions in the wake of an outstanding performance by the 18-year-old in his Premier League debut against Everton on Sunday.

Mainoo, who has donned the England jersey at U17, U18, and U19 levels, is still eligible to play for Ghana through his parents.

The midfielder's impressive display in Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park has sparked intense interest in his international allegiance.

Notable figures, including Manchester United legend Gary Neville and teammate Bruno Fernandes, have praised Mainoo's exceptional performance.

Neville went as far as describing Mainoo's display as "outstanding," while Fernandes named him his Man of the Match. The young talent showcased remarkable composure, quality, and vision on the field.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Mainoo faces a decision regarding his international future, with both England and Ghana vying for his allegiance.

As the discussion around his potential international choice gains momentum, England's manager Southgate is determined to secure Mainoo's commitment and keep him in the English squad. The midfielder's dual eligibility adds an intriguing layer to his burgeoning football journey.