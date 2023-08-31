England manager Gareth Southgate praises Eddie Nketiah's potential

England manager Gareth Southgate has shed light on the rationale behind his decision to call up Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to the national team.

The move comes after recent discussions about Nketiah's potential switch of allegiances from England to Ghana.

Southgate expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying, "It’s an area that we would like to have a look at him. He’s a young player with really good pedigree. Very good finisher and it’s good for him to have some time with us. He’s the record scorer with the 21s."

The Arsenal forward, who has Ghanaian roots, had been eligible to play for the Black Stars but has now received his first call-up to England's senior national team. This decision comes after Ghana coach Chris Hughton revealed discussions about Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially switching allegiances to Ghana.

Nketiah's selection for England's squad for the upcoming matches against Ukraine and Scotland in September is seen as a proactive step to solidify his association with the English national team. This move by Southgate comes after Nketiah displayed impressive performances for Arsenal, scoring two goals in three Premier League games.