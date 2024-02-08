England set to call up Kobbie Mainoo for international duty

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering calling up midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for their upcoming international matches in March.

This comes after the Ghana FA formally claimed to be monitoring the fast-rising star, indicating the high demand for his services.

According to reports from football transfer expert Graeme Bailey, Mainoo's impressive performances for Manchester United this season have sparked serious interest from the English camp.

His inclusion in the squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March is under serious consideration, as England look to bolster their roster ahead of the Euros.

Mainoo, who has represented England at youth levels, remains eligible to play for Ghana, and the GFA has expressed their interest in potentially collaborating with the talented midfielder in the future.

However, with his recent performances for Manchester United, including a memorable winning goal against Wolves in the English Premier League, it seems likely that he will choose to continue representing England at the senior level.

England is gearing up for the Euros, where they will face Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia in Group C, following their heartbreaking loss to Italy in the 2020 Euros final.

Mainoo's addition to the squad would bring a fresh dynamic to the team, and his skills and abilities would undoubtedly be an asset for the Three Lions.