English-born Ghanaian defender Genesis Antwi commits future to Chelsea with scholarship deal

Genesis Antwi, a talented right-back born in England with Ghanaian heritage, has solidified his future with Chelsea by signing a scholarship deal with the club.

The agreement was finalised on Friday, cementing Antwi's place in Chelsea's Under-18 team.

Chelsea has demonstrated their belief in Antwi's potential by offering him a scholarship deal, which will provide him with the opportunity to further develop his skills and progress within the club's esteemed youth system.

This milestone represents a crucial step for young players on their path to professional football, allowing them to continue their development under the guidance of experienced coaching staff and compete in youth competitions.

Antwi, 16, aspires to follow in the footsteps of successful academy graduates who have made significant contributions to the professional game. By honing his abilities and gaining valuable experience, he aims to make a name for himself in the senior squad and contribute to Chelsea's future success.

Under the guidance of coach Ed Brand last season, the Chelsea U18 team achieved commendable results, finishing eighth in the league, reaching the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, and emerging as champions of the Under-18 Premier League Cup after defeating Fulham at Craven Cottage.

On the international stage, Antwi has represented England at the Under-16 level. However, he is also eligible to play for Ghana and Sweden, adding an interesting dimension to his potential future international career.

According to regulations, players in their Under-17 year are required to begin the season with a scholarship arrangement before becoming eligible to sign their first professional football contract. Such contracts can be signed on or after their 17th birthday, marking an important milestone in their transition to the professional ranks.