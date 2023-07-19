English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo stars for Manchester United in pre-season win over Olympique Lyon

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo shone for English Premier League side Manchester United FC in a pre-season friendly against Lyon.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the teenage midfielder named Manchester United FC's young player of the 2022-23 season demonstrated why he was chosen for the team.

He wowed Red Devils fans with a magnificent and dominant performance against French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Mainoo played 45 minutes of the friendly game before being subbed off at the start of the second 45 minutes, just like he did against Leeds United FC last week.

He displayed his dribbling prowess and showed his pace as well as passing abilities stunning the fans who watched on with admiration.

Dutch international Van de Beek, scored the sole goal of the game in the second half to give Erik Ten Hag's team two wins in two.

In the previous game, Mainoo starred for the Red Devils as they beat Leeds United. The talented midfielder made 42 touches with an 87.7% passing accuracy and had three successful dribbles.

His recent performances in the pre-season tour will possibly give Erik Ten Hag a lot to think about as the new season approaches.