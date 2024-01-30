English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng left his mark on the Scottish Premiership as he provided a crucial assist in Dundee FC's impressive 4-1 victory over Livingston.

Boateng entered the match in the 57th minute, substituting for Ryan Howley, and immediately made a significant impact on the game. Despite Livingston's dominance, Dundee effectively thwarted their opponents and capitalized on scoring opportunities.

Amadou Bakayoko opened the scoring for Dundee FC, followed by a pivotal moment as Harry Sharp saved a penalty late in the first half.

The second half saw Luke McCowan scoring twice for Dundee before receiving a second booking and being sent off. Tete Yengi of Livingston managed to get a consolation with a penalty kick, but Dundee secured the win with a rapid third goal courtesy of substitute Zach Robinson.

The victory was sealed with a fantastic finish by Michael Mellon, assisted by the playmaking skills of Malachi Boateng.

Boateng's impact was further underscored as his assist for Mellon's goal underwent a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, confirming the legitimacy of the play.

This match signaled a promising development in his contributions to Dundee FC.

As Boateng aims to build on this remarkable performance, Dundee FC fans and football enthusiasts alike will be keen to witness more of his dynamic playmaking skills in future matches.