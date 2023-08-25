English-born Ghanaian midfielder Tyrese Fornah joins Derby County from Nottingham Forest

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Tyrese Fornah has sealed a permanent move to English League One side Derby County after spending five years with Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old, who has had loan spells with Plymouth, Shrewsbury, and Reading, is finally settling with a permanent club as he joins The Rams.

Fornah, who rose through Forest's development ranks after joining from Brighton and Hove Albion U-18 team, was regarded as a promising young player, and is anticipated to provide Derby County with toughness, tenacity, running, and talent in their effort to advance to the English Championship.

He made 21 starts and 14 substitute appearances for Reading in the Championship last year, but this summer at Forest, he was way down the pecking order.

Instead, he will seek to advance his career with Forest's former adversaries, who intend to contend for promotion under Paul Warne.

He made a combined 100 appearances for Plymouth, Shrewsbury, and Reading while spending six months with Portuguese outfit Casa Pia in the early stages of his career.