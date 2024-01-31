English-born Ghanaian striker Sean Adarkwa shines in Wealdstone's thrilling draw

In a thrilling National League encounter at Grosvenor Vale, Wealdstone and Aldershot Town played out a captivating six-goal spectacle with Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa netting a goal

The match unfolded with much excitement, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Wealdstone's Nathan Ferguson kicked off the action in the fourth minute, narrowly missing the chance to take an early lead as his header struck the crossbar. However, Aldershot's Josh Stokes seized the opportunity in the 20th minute, calmly slotting the ball past Marcus Dewhurst to give his team a 1-0 lead. The visitors extended their advantage just three minutes later through Lorent Tolaj.

Not one to be outdone, English-born Ghanaian striker Sean Adarkwa showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the 32nd minute. Intercepting a perfect ball from Aaron Henry, Adarkwa clinically finished past Van Stappershoef, narrowing the deficit to 2-1. Wealdstone's Nathan Ferguson then leveled the score at 2-2 in the 34th minute, setting the stage for an exhilarating second half.

After the break, Micah Obiero put Wealdstone ahead with a goal, making it 3-2. However, the drama continued as Aldershot's Kwame Thomas netted an equalizer in added time, salvaging a point for his side in the 3-3 draw.

The match wasn't short of controversy, with Aaron Henry and Mason Barrett receiving red cards, reducing Wealdstone to nine men. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Wealdstone fought valiantly to secure a hard-fought draw against their resilient opponents.

Sean Adarkwa's goal-scoring form remains a highlight, with the English-born Ghanaian striker now boasting five goals in just four games for Wealdstone.