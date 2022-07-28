English club Charlton Athletic in talks to sign Ghanaian Rak-Sakyi on loan

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has confirmed that talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan are ongoing.

The Eagles are willing to let the 19-year-old Ghanaian, born in Southwark, go on loan, with regular football expected to help his development.

“We are very interested in Rak-Sakyi, he’s an exciting winger that could bring extra attacking power to the team. But no deal is done as of yet.,” Sandgaard said.

Rak-Sakyi made his senior Palace debut against Chelsea in August 2021, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on the first day of the Premier League season. He left West Ham in July 2019 and is regarded as one of the Eagles' top attacking prospects.

Rak-Sakyi also played 67 minutes on the final day of the previous season, a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Selhurst Park. He played in Palace's EFL Trophy matches against Sutton and AFC Wimbledon, scoring once and assisting once.

He was nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Season after scoring 18 goals and assisting six times in 25 league games for Paddy McCarthy's side.

Accrington Stanley and Milton Keynes were both interested in Rak-Sakyi in the January transfer window.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was asked in May whether the youngster needed a loan in the 2022-23 campaign. He responded: “All the options are on the table. We just need to find the best way for him to keep improving himself and to play games. This is what we need to reflect on.”