English clubs jostling to sign free agent Afriyie Acquah

English Premier League clubs have expressed firm interests in signing Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star midfielder Afriyie Acquah on a free transfer, GHANSoccernet.com

Acquah’s contract with Serie A side Torino run out at the end of the season and this means would be transferred as a free agent.

This has been a huge incentive for his suitors who will get him at an affordable price.

last season, he was on loan at Empoli where he scored two goals in 28 league appearances.

Acquah was previously linked with a move to Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Newcastle United.

GHANASoccernet.com understands there are clubs from the MLS, Greece and Turkey who have inquired about his availability.

The 27-year-old courted interest from a host of stellar European clubs after his display in the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau at the tournament in Egypt.

Acquah was introduced in the second half of their final Group F match and perfumed his midfield artistry.

His output convinced coach Kwesi Appiah to hand him a starting role for the round of 16 clash Tunisia in Ismaillia.