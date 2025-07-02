English-Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah speaks highly of new club Bayer Leverkusen

England-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Jarell Quansah, has spoken highly of his new club Bayer Leverkusen in his first interview after completing his move to the side.

The centre-back wrapped up his transfer from English Premier League club Liverpool to the Bundesliga outfit on Wednesday, July 2.

Speaking in an interview after signing his contract, Quansah described Bayer Leverkusen as a brilliant side with ambitious targets, stressing that he has accepted the challenge of playing for such a top club.

"I was able to get a good impression of the team and the club when Liverpool played Leverkusen in the Champions League last season. A brilliant team â€“ for the first hour, they played like almost no other side at Anfield.

“The ambitious targets here were clearly explained to me during the negotiations. It's a great role and challenge for me to be part of the current Leverkusen rebuild," Jarell Quansah said as quoted on the website of Bayer Leverkusen.

At Bayer Leverkusen, Jarell Quansah has signed a five-year contract that will keep him in the team until 2030.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen have signed the England U21 international and European champion Jarell Quansah. The central defender joins Leverkusen from Premier League champions Liverpool on a contract to 30 June 2030,” the club statement said.

Quansah is expected to begin pre-season training with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates on July 7.