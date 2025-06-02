GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

English-Ghanaian defender Kevin Lokko joins Folkestone Invicta

Published on: 02 June 2025
Folkestone Invicta have secured their first major addition of the summer, bringing in experienced centre-back Kevin Lokko to reinforce their defence ahead of the new Isthmian League Premier Division season.

The 29-year-old joins from Maidenhead United, reuniting with Jay Saunders, who previously managed him at Maidstone United. Kevin Lokko's move marks a strategic return to familiar territory, where he previously thrived under Jay Saunders’ guidance.

A product of Norwich City and Colchester United’s youth systems, Lokko made his senior debut with Welling United. Kevin Lokko's performances soon earned him a move to Maidstone in 2016, where a standout season under Jay Saunders led to a switch to League Two club Stevenage.

Since then, Kevin Lokko has built a solid National League career, featuring for Dagenham & Redbridge, Aldershot Town, and Maidenhead United. Kevin Lokko's leadership and composure at the back are expected to bring much-needed experience to the Folkestone Invicta squad.

