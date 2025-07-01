English-Ghanaian Josh Acheampong affirms commitment to Chelsea amid transfer links

Chelsea’s rising defender Josh Acheampong has expressed his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, brushing aside transfer speculation linking him to several European clubs.

The 19-year-old, who is participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, insists his focus remains firmly on developing with the Blues.

Acheampong, who is of Ghanaian descent, has emerged as one of the brightest prospects from Chelsea’s Cobham academy.

A long-serving youth player since the Under-8s, he signed a contract extension in December 2024 that ties him to the club until 2029.

Despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund, the teenage defender is not considering a move.

“I don’t really look at it or think of my future. I just focus on my football,” Acheampong told reporters. “Enzo said he thinks I’m a good player. I love the club, so I always want to stay at Chelsea and just show what I can do.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has also reaffirmed the club’s belief in Acheampong, stating clearly, “Chelsea also like Josh” and that his plans for the youngster are “quite clear.”

Acheampong has made 14 first-team appearances and is keen to earn more opportunities.

Asked whether he feels intimidated by stars like Enzo FernÃ¡ndez or Cole Palmer, he responded confidently: “No, I’m not star-struck... I just look at them as my team-mates.”

He credited his progress to the support from fellow academy graduates and senior players alike. “All the Cobham boys have been really supportive... Tosin as one of the older ones. So everyone has been supportive.”