English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ready to leave Manchester United for better opportunities

Published on: 08 March 2025
Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, is reportedly considering leaving the club this summer in pursuit of better career opportunities abroad.

The 20-year-old, who has been with United since the age of six, has yet to agree on a new contract, with his current deal expiring in two years.

Mainoo, born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, has struggled with injuries this season and is currently battling a potential season-ending injury.

Negotiations over improved wages have stalled, leading Mainoo to consider options outside the Premier League. United reportedly value him at approximately £70 million and may consider selling him to bolster their finances.

Mainoo has made 60 first-team appearances and earned 10 caps for England. Despite his contributions, he remains one of the club's lower earners, with a weekly wage of £20,000.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has shown significant development. However, the club's financial constraints, highlighted by recent cost-cutting measures, may influence their decision regarding his future.

