English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ready to leave Manchester United for better opportunities

Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, is reportedly considering leaving the club this summer in pursuit of better career opportunities abroad.

The 20-year-old, who has been with United since the age of six, has yet to agree on a new contract, with his current deal expiring in two years.

Mainoo, born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, has struggled with injuries this season and is currently battling a potential season-ending injury.

Negotiations over improved wages have stalled, leading Mainoo to consider options outside the Premier League. United reportedly value him at approximately £70 million and may consider selling him to bolster their finances.

Mainoo has made 60 first-team appearances and earned 10 caps for England. Despite his contributions, he remains one of the club's lower earners, with a weekly wage of £20,000.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has shown significant development. However, the club's financial constraints, highlighted by recent cost-cutting measures, may influence their decision regarding his future.