English giants Arsenal in pole position to sign PSG target Thomas Partey

Arsenal have been put in pole position to sign want-away Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as the player's proposed move to PSG hangs in the balance.

Partey, 25, is angling for a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano following lack of playing regular opportunities.

The Ghanaian has been hugely linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain but that deal appears to have hit rocks.

PSG are under UEFA financial fair play (FFP) investigation ,meaning the club may not be cleared in time to swoop for the Ghanaian in January.

The Black Stars midfielder has seen opportunities limited this season making most of his appearances from the bench.

Despite, an outstanding 2017/18 campaign, where he played over fifty games and won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid, coach Diego Simeone is in the market for another midfielder.

According to reports, the Argentine coach wants Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to compliment Rodrigo Hernández at the heart of midfield.

This means the Ghanaian's chances of breaking into the team becomes more difficult.

Meanwhile, Arsenal who were interested in the midfielder are still keeping an eye on the Ghana international.