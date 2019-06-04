English Premier League giants Chelsea could sell defender Baba Rahman in the summer

English giants Chelsea might be forced to sell defender Baba Rahman who has one year left on his contract with the Blues.

Rahman spent the second half of last season on loan at French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims where he scored one goal in 11 appearances.

He is expected to return to London after the Africa Cup of Nations to decide on his future for the 2019/20 season.

But it looks like a permanent sale of the 24-year-old left back is on the cards in order to prevent losing him for free.

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 in a £21 million move from German Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Since then he has been farmed out to Bundesliga sides Schalke and Augusburg.