English side Maldon and Tiptree FC donate kits to Ghana

Ghanaian female footballers have received kits from the English side Maldon and Tiptree FC.

The KitAid charity received a donation from Maldon and Tiptree football club's used kit and presented it to the footballers in the Ashanti Region.

The charity recycles used football kits and distributes them to children and adults worldwide.

KitAid aims to spread the love of football around the world and has sent over 71,000 kits so far this year.

Derrick Williams, a football fan who visited Tanzania on a WaterAid supporters' trip in 1998, founded the charity.

After witnessing barefooted children playing with footballs made of tied string and plastic bags, he embarked on a mission to provide them with kit and equipment.

Maldon and Tiptree FC Youth chairman, Roy Warner said: "As a club, we were conscious of the waste generated as we replaced team kit as players outgrew it.

“We were extremely happy to be able to donate it to Kit Aid who were able to find a new team in Ghana able to reuse it.

“We hope that they will enjoy their football as much as our own teams.”

The charity is looking for more kit donations as it works to reach its target of 1 million kits.