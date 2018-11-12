English sportswear giants Umbro express delight over Hearts of Oak partnership deal

English sportswear giants Umbro have expressed their delight over the partnership deal with Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak.

On Monday, the Phobians joined an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen, FC Nürnberg as well as Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier after penning a deal with the company on their 107th year anniversary.

Umbro will provide the Accra club's kit from the 2018-19 season.

The firm took to twitter to express their excitement over the deal.

Tree-mendous: we're delighted to announce a new partnership with Accra Hearts Of Oak, one of Ghana's leading teams #Phobians pic.twitter.com/DyGOQkyNhs

— Umbro (@umbro) November 12, 2018

The latest deal is a feather in the cap of chief executive Mark Noonan, who is on a mission to re-brand the former African champions.

Though there have been no confirmation of cash figures, GHANAsoccernet.com understands that it the largest commercial deal in the club's history.