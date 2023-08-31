Enhancing fan engagement in African Sports: Insights from Cynthia Mumbo

In the dynamic realm of sports, engaging fans is no longer an option but a necessity. Cynthia Mumbo, Founder & CEO of Sports Connect Africa, shed light on the significance of fan engagement in local African sports at the 2023 AfroSport Summit which was held at the Accra International Conference Center. Speaking passionately on the subject, she addressed a compelling strategy to cultivate fan connections and maximize their experience.

"Fan engagement can't happen unless you're organized at the back office. Fans will only connect with something that they can relate to," emphasized Mumbo, highlighting the pivotal role of organization in establishing a foundation for effective fan engagement. Without a proper organizational structure and understanding of the audience, efforts to connect with fans might fall flat.

Mumbo delved into the importance of a well-defined approach to fan engagement, stating, "There is a strategy to the way we connect with the fans. What platforms do we have to consent to the fans? Is it in the stadium? Is it on TV? Is it on digital platforms? Is it through athletes? And how do we leverage that? Fan engagement is all about data." She underlined the need for a multi-faceted strategy that encompasses various touchpoints and leverages data-driven insights.

"How do you know how to engage with someone if you don't know who they are and where to find them? That is where the opportunity is," Mumbo asserted, emphasizing the potential in understanding fan demographics and preferences. This approach is pivotal to developing tailored and impactful fan engagement strategies.

A striking data point emerged from Mumbo's discourse: "According to data sources, 65% of Africans are under the age of 35. It tells us that we are a young continent, and what do they do in their free time? They watch sports and engage with international spaces." Mumbo's insights indicate that there is a massive, untapped market of young sports enthusiasts, eager to connect with their local teams. She posed a poignant question: "Why isn't your brand where they are, and why isn't your brand speaking the language they are speaking? What reward do you have for these fans?"

Mumbo's insights reflect the evolving nature of sports engagement in Africa. A strategic and data-driven approach to fan engagement is essential to capture the interest and loyalty of the continent's burgeoning young demographic. The path to success involves embracing technology, understanding fan behaviours, and creating immersive experiences that resonate with the passions of local sports enthusiasts. As African sports continue to evolve, the potential for vibrant fan engagement is limitless, offering new opportunities for both athletes and brands to connect with their audience in meaningful way

For more on the 2023 AfroSport Summit visit: https://afrosportsummit.com/