Eni Ghana completes AstroTurf pitches as part of school infrastructural project

Eni Ghana, in collaboration with its partners Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has successfully concluded the construction of three astroturf pitches as a part of its School Infrastructural Project in the Ellembelle District of Ghana's Western Region.

The newly completed pitches are strategically situated in Eni Ghana's Area of Influence (AoI), encompassing Atuabo, Eikwe, and Sanzule/Krisan communities. Designed with a focus on social inclusion and fostering positive self-awareness for improved health, the pitches aim to support athletic growth and promote a thriving, fitness-oriented community.

To commemorate the launch, Eni Ghana organized a friendly football match involving school children, community members, and Eni Ghana staff at Angoazo Park.

This initiative is a facet of a larger $3.4 million infrastructural undertaking that encompasses diverse components. These include the construction of eight new classroom blocks, eight staffrooms, headmaster and library blocks, six canteen blocks, ten toilet facilities, and ten volleyball courts. Additionally, the project entails the renovation of 11 school blocks across eleven compounds and the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction activities in various schools.

Integral to the educational endeavour are Eni Ghana and its OCTP (Offshore Cape Three Points) partners – Vitol and GNPC – who have been actively engaged in enhancing the local education landscape. This broader project entails teacher training, teaching assistance in district schools, and extending scholarship opportunities to over 1,000 students in the Ellembelle District.

Eni, a globally integrated energy company operating across 69 countries, has been involved in Ghana since 2009, particularly in upstream activities. Presently, the company contributes significantly to the country's energy sector, boasting an equity production of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.