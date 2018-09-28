Enoch Adu Kofi stars as AIK Stockholm dispatch Goteborg in Swedish league

Former Ghana youth midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi was in inspiring form for AIK Stockholm in their 2-0 win over Goteborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Thursday evening.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the capital-based outfit since joining from his ill-fated spell at Turkish side Akhisar Genclik Spor, making 23 appearances to help to the summit of the log.

The league leaders went into game on the back of a slim win over closest rivals Hammarby IF.

Poya Asbaghi's shot into the lead courtesy Tarik Elyounoussi's 24th minute strike before Eritrean international Henok Goitom the win in the 89th minute.

Adu Kofi lasted the entire 90 minutes period of action.