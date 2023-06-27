Enoch Kofi Adu pays glowing tribute to retired Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana youth star, Enoch Kofi Adu has celebrated the legendary Asamoah Gyan following his retirement from football.

Gyan hanged his boots a week ago after two decades of a successful career, that has seen him lead Ghana at various tournaments. The 37-year-old holds the record as Ghana's all-time top scorer as well as the leading African goal scorer at the World Cup.

Adu Kofi and Gyan shared the pitch on October 11, 2016 while making his Ghana debut in the match against South Africa.

"Thank you for the sacrifices, love and affection for the nation and an inspiration to me and many others across the globe, you are indeed a legend and I celebrate you, I pray for long life ,as you have hanged ur boot. I am proud of you legend. Enjoy retirement," he posted on Twitter.

The former Ghana U17 star these days plies his trade in Finland for second-tier side Ekenas IF.