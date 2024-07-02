Enoch Morisson pens heartfelt message to Asante Kotoko after departure

Forward Enoch Morisson has penned a message of gratitude to Asante Kotoko after parting ways with the club.

The talented forward was one of many players to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season following a torrid campaign for the Porcupine Warriors.

Morisson was reportedly asked to leave the club by coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

"After two amazing years, my time at Asante Kotoko SC comes to an end," he wrote on Facebook.

"It has been an absolute pleasure and an honour to play for this club. I must say I enjoyed each day of my time here and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the board, management, teammates, the coaches I work with, and, of course, to our incredible supporters. I will miss you all but I will forever remain one of you.

"Thank you all until we meet again. Wokum apem a, Apem beba."

Morisson is now a free agent and could join any club of his choice ahead of the upcoming campaign.