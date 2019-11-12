Enoch Owusu's magic assist gives Inter Milan win over Brescia in U15 league

Ghanaian kid Enoch Owusu continued his impressive run of form over the weekend as he was key to Inter Milan's victory in the Italian U15 Championship.

Owusu climbed off the bench on the hour mark to create the chance which led to the winning goal as Inter beat Brescia 2-1.

The youngster has been involved in five goals from the start of the season so far.

He has found the back of the net on four occasions in 10 games while providing an assist.

The 15 year old left winger is one of many growing talents in Italy managed by Arthurlegacy.

He was born in Italy and was recently called to be part of Italy's U15 team.

By Richard Gyasi